Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 12,527 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 648,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after acquiring an additional 13,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total value of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,493,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,133,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $1,022,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,430.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,980 shares of company stock valued at $25,976,844. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.71. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $85.95.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.70 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

