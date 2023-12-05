Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 25,851 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,851 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.27% of Encompass Health worth $18,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 18.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

