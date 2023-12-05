Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 7,025 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 140,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $11,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 266.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,414,000 after buying an additional 482,663 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1,742.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after buying an additional 477,614 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,694,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,346,000 after buying an additional 421,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,249.7% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 392,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,418,000 after buying an additional 376,106 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HLNE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $99.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.12. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.47 and a 52-week high of $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

