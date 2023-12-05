Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 9,076 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Sony Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Sony Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.81 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $105.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

