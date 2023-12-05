Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $15,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $8,713,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,084,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,534,220.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,346,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 60,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $8,713,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,084,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,534,220.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 489,636 shares of company stock valued at $67,281,734 over the last quarter. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABNB. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.84.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB opened at $133.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.09 and its 200 day moving average is $129.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

