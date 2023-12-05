Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.46% of Privia Health Group worth $14,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Privia Health Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Privia Health Group stock opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $30.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.77, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $417.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,927,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PRVA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Privia Health Group

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.