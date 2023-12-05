Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 6,488 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.95.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $92.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

