Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,548 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $129.27 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $141.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,731 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

