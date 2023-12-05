Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Motco raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1,254.5% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 149 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ICON Public during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ICON Public from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.78.

ICON Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $266.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.75 and a 200-day moving average of $245.19. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $181.92 and a 52-week high of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.