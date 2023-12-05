Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.17% of Acadia Healthcare worth $12,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,758,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,700,000 after purchasing an additional 131,959 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,626,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,540,000 after acquiring an additional 850,056 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 117.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,811,000 after purchasing an additional 504,572 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -355.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.73. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $750.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.27 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 12,500 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $931,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,130 shares in the company, valued at $14,686,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $10,350,325. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

