Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $10.65 Million Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 244,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $10,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 4.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ducommun by 62.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ducommun by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,245,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 324,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DCO opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.03 million, a P/E ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ducommun Incorporated has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $58.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $196.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. Research analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ducommun from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ducommun

Insider Buying and Selling at Ducommun

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 1,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $73,116.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,017.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.