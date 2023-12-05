Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $14.42 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,320 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,380,457 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $286.13 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The stock has a market cap of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.13 and its 200 day moving average is $279.65.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.