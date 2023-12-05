Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $16.27 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.38% of Inter Parfums worth $16,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of IPAR opened at $132.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $161.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPAR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inter Parfums

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.