Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 37,203 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the second quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

BAESY opened at $53.48 on Tuesday. BAE Systems plc has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.5533 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAESY. Berenberg Bank upgraded BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,090 ($13.77) to GBX 1,140 ($14.40) in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.88) to GBX 1,250 ($15.79) in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,142.00.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

