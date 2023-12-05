Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $9.92 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $9,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $727,713,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,870 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,722 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $137,546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 166.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,772,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $129.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

