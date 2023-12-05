Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,775,000 after purchasing an additional 51,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 932,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,804,000 after acquiring an additional 82,729 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,996,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 98,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of KNSL opened at $349.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.88. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.90 and a 12 month high of $457.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $377.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 4.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total value of $1,373,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares in the company, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.48, for a total transaction of $1,373,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,145,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total transaction of $307,679.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,536 shares of company stock worth $2,383,259. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.14.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

