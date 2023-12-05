Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,749 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.89% of Portillo’s worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its position in Portillo’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,944,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,666,000 after purchasing an additional 293,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 22.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,824,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,639,000 after buying an additional 514,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 41.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,583,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,866,000 after buying an additional 752,280 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s during the 1st quarter worth $47,879,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,498,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 758,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Portillo’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Portillo’s stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. Portillo’s Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.89 and a 1-year high of $24.41. The company has a market capitalization of $880.94 million, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

