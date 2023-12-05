Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $10,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in AON by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.08.

AON stock opened at $326.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.70 and a 200-day moving average of $326.89. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

