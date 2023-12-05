Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 45.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $9,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Omnicell by 424.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 28.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.88. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Omnicell had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $298.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.