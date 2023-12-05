Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned about 0.18% of TopBuild worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLD. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TopBuild by 409.4% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter worth $10,380,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TopBuild by 14.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.27.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLD opened at $312.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $149.85 and a 52 week high of $317.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

