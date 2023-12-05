Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 1,626 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $9,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $308,215,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Water Works

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $133.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average of $135.94. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 58.71%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.