Sittner & Nelson LLC Lowers Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sittner & Nelson LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,852,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,172,226,000 after purchasing an additional 335,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,322,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,266,977,000 after buying an additional 348,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,905,000 after buying an additional 1,972,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,829,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,312,000 after buying an additional 1,262,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $515,331,000 after acquiring an additional 95,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of LYB traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.23. 161,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,077. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

