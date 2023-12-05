Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $9.09. 1,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $591.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.85.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative net margin of 85.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,125 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

