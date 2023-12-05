Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Skyline Champion worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 83.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,054,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after buying an additional 935,274 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 10.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after buying an additional 9,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,369,000 after buying an additional 151,251 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyline Champion news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 4,113 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $292,187.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.70. The company had a trading volume of 32,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,936. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.64. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $464.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.57 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was down 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SKY

Skyline Champion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.