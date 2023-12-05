Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

SWKS stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.01. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,695.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,923.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,088 shares of company stock worth $2,269,636 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,907.7% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 835,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $92,479,000 after purchasing an additional 793,861 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

