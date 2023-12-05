SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Stock Holdings Cut by Madison International Realty Holdings LLC

Madison International Realty Holdings LLC trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 543,521 shares during the period. SL Green Realty comprises 7.1% of Madison International Realty Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC owned about 0.84% of SL Green Realty worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 853.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $54,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Compass Point assumed coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

NYSE SLG traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $40.78. 522,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,574. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $173.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.96 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 56.15%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently -42.48%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 176,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $5,676,876.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 6,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

