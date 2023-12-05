SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

SLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet cut SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 1.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SLM by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SLM by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

SLM opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $14.96.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SLM will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

