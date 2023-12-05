Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 18,885 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 225.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,489,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,860 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 141,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 579,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after purchasing an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GTO opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.54. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $48.82.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

