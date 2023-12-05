Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PH. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $438.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $392.19. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $441.09.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.