Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Buys 4,093 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the second quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

In other news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $120,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,469.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.1 %

Allison Transmission stock opened at $55.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.08 million. Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 13.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

