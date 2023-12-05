Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.50.

ASML opened at $690.32 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $529.01 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $665.78.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. ASML’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

