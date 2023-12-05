Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 65,534 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 701,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $2,746,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.4% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FISV opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.