Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.78 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 31,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on O. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $68.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 232.58%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

