Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.09 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,478,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,832,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

