Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $7.41 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $76.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.83. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

