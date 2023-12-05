Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,855 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,725 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $125,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $92.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.