Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,292,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Super Micro Computer at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 8,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after buying an additional 275,725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Nomura Instinet began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.2 %

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $266.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $273.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $357.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,319.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,780 shares of company stock worth $5,278,963 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

