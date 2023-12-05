Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 648.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 5.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,874,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,378,000 after buying an additional 98,206 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Workday by 9.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in Workday by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Workday by 2.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

WDAY opened at $269.22 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.85 and a 52 week high of $273.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,121.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Workday from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $798,839.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,976,321.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total value of $376,779.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,718 shares of company stock worth $32,469,902. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

