Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,101 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $100.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.41. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $83.08 and a 1-year high of $101.28. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.