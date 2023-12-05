SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $401,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,878,000 after purchasing an additional 8,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.48.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.34. 545,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,431. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day moving average is $178.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $725.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.13%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

