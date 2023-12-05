Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Sonic Foundry Stock Down 55.1 %

SOFO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. 34,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,771. Sonic Foundry has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Foundry

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Foundry in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

