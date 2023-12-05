Sonic Foundry (SOFO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonic Foundry (NASDAQ:SOFO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th.

Sonic Foundry Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOFO traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 49,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,840. Sonic Foundry has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonic Foundry in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Foundry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Sonic Foundry in the first quarter worth $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Foundry in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Sonic Foundry during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 16.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonic Foundry

Sonic Foundry, Inc provides video capture, management, and streaming solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Video Capture solutions, including Mediasite Recorder and Recorder Pro that are built-in room appliances used in schedule-based capture and advanced audio/video integration; Mediasite Mobile Recorders, a portable recording device used to capture and stream broadcast-quality video; and Mediasite Mosaic & Mosaic Pro that allows instructors, employees, and students to create videos, screencasts, and slideshows from their computers or mobile devices.

