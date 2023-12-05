Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 16,927 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 28,607 shares.The stock last traded at $46.74 and had previously closed at $46.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a market cap of $530.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.98 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 18.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,629 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,368 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $208,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

