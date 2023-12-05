S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Boosted by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2,256.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,409 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.3% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $35,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in S&P Global by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $422.09. 439,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,056. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $379.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65. The firm has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.90.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

