SpartanNash Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.32. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $790.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SpartanNash by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in SpartanNash by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

