SpartanNash to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPTN opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $790.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.06). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of SpartanNash from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Report on SPTN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 967,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after purchasing an additional 566,957 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,990,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,649,000 after acquiring an additional 263,582 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 225,579 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1,228.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 217,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 201,091 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,147,000 after acquiring an additional 102,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.