SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 2.1% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BIL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. 2,046,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,136,991. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.33 and a twelve month high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.63.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

