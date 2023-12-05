SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Purchased by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Certified Advisory Corp owned 0.15% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,970,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,209 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 703.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,280,000 after buying an additional 2,812,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,500,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,267,000 after buying an additional 376,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,338,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,835,000 after buying an additional 237,911 shares during the period. Finally, Wavelength Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 379,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SJNK remained flat at $24.78 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,496,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,371. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.36. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

