SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,256 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $50,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 99,414.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,805,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,243,861,000 after purchasing an additional 23,781,884 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after buying an additional 3,032,521 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,340,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $978,543,000 after buying an additional 2,333,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.80. 3,967,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,340,068. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $164.45 and a one year high of $192.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.06.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

