SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,357,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,108 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.27% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $44,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,364. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

